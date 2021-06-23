Raiders DL Darius Stills Makes Jersey Number Change

This will be a number Mountaineer fans are familiar with.

Former West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft but shortly after, latched on with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

As expected, the consensus All-American is impressing his new coaches and teammates after going through OTAs and minicamp. During the offseason workouts, Stills was seen sporting No. 79 - a number that was assigned to him for rookie minicamp back in early May.

Wednesday afternoon, Stills announced on Twitter that he will be making the switch to No. 56 - the number he wore during his time at West Virginia.

Stills will get his first taste of NFL action on August 14th when the Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks for the first preseason game of the year.

