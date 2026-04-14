The Six Mountaineers Who Are Chasing an NBA Title This Spring

Tonight, the NBA's Play-In Tournament begins, and while there are no former West Virginia Mountaineers in action tonight, there will be in the other set of Play-In games on Wednesday night.

Which WVU alums are in the postseason?

Miles McBride, New York Knicks

Deuce has had a rollercoaster type of season. Production-wise, he's been rock solid. He set career highs in scoring (12.0 ppg), minutes (26.3), and starts (15). Unfortunately, an ankle sprain and sports hernia limited him to just 41 games, the fewest he's played in since his rookie campaign. He and the Knicks will take on the No. 6 seed Atlanta in the first round.

Jevon Carter, Orlando Magic

Being let go by his hometown Bulls actually ended up being a blessing in disguise. It not only allowed him to go somewhere where he could make an impact, but also to do so on a contending team. In 30 games with the Magic, he's been a nice bench piece, putting up a little over seven points per game on 33% shooting from range. The Magic are in the Play-In Tournament and will face the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow night on the road. If they lose, they'll play the winner of Charlotte/Miami for the No. 8 seed. If they win, they'll lock up the No. 7 seed and would face Boston.

Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics Head Coach

There's a pretty good chance that Mazzulla will end up winning Coach of the Year. A good portion of NBA fans felt he benefited from having two star talents in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and that he couldn't be successful without that duo. Well, he squashed that narrative this year, winning 56 games in a year in which Tatum was available for only 16 games. He has won 56+ games in all four seasons as the Celtics head coach. They are the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of the Play-In game between Philadelphia and Orlando in the first round.

Mike Gansey, Cleveland Cavaliers GM

Gansey's Cavs landed the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and will match up with the Toronto Raptors in the first round. He and Kolby Altman made a massive trade at the deadline, shipping out Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for James Harden.

Da'Sean Butler, Boston Celtics Player Enhancement Coach

Butler was a video coordinator with the Knicks, but has since joined his former WVU Final Four teammate in Boston. His role is to help players in individual workouts and go through game prep.

Jonnie West, Golden State Warriors Senior Director of Pro Personnel

The Warriors' dynasty is over. That said, they still have Steph Curry, meaning they can make a little noise in the postseason, even as the No. 10 seed, playing in the Play-In Tournament. They will match up with the Clippers tomorrow night, and if they win, they will play the loser of Phoenix and Portland for the No. 8 seed for the right to play Oklahoma City in the first round.