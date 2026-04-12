Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 12

The Milwaukee Bucks’ 2025-26 season did not go as planned, but it could play spoiler to an Eastern Conference rival on Sunday.

The Bucks are coming off a win over the Brooklyn Nets, though they are massive underdogs on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philly is without Joel Embiid (appendectomy) for this matchup and likely well into the playoffs, making seeding extremely important for Nick Nurse’s group.

The Sixers are currently the No. 8 seed in the East, but they could move up as far as the No. 6 seed depending upon the results of Sunday’s games.

Here’s a look at the Sixers’ playoff/play-in scenarios:

No. 6: Sixers need a win AND a Toronto loss AND an Orlando loss

No. 7: Sixers need a win AND a loss by one of Toronto or Orlando

No. 8: Sixers lose OR both Toronto and Orlando win

Since Embiid is likely out for the entire play-in tournament, the Sixers would love to get to the No. 6 spot on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this crucial regular-season finale.

Bucks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks +16.5 (-115)

76ers -16.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bucks: +750

76ers: -1200

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bucks vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 12

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bucks record: 32-49

76ers record: 44-37

Bucks vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo – out

Gary Harris – questionable

Kyle Kuzma – out

Pete Nance – questionable

Ryan Rollins – out

Bobby Portis – out

Kevin Porter Jr. – out

Gary Trent Jr. – out

Myles Turner – out

76ers Injury Report

Johni Broome – out

Tyrese Maxey – available

Joel Embiid – out

Bucks vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Maxey 29+ Points (-105)

This season, Maxey is averaging 28.3 points, 5.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 34 games without Joel Embiid, and he’s going to be asked to handle a major workload on Sunday.

Maxey took 28 shots in his last game, scoring 32 points, and the Sixers guard is averaging 28.4 points per game in the 2025-26 season. Even though he’s seen his scoring dip a bit since returning from a finger injury, Maxey is worth a look against this shaky Bucks defense.

Milwaukee is 26th in defensive rating this season, and it’s allowed the fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards. In his matchups against the Bucks, Maxey has put up 54, 12 and 22 points – so there’s been some volatility with his play. Still, I think he’s worth a look in a must-win matchup for Philly.

Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

Outside of two games against Brooklyn and one against Memphis, the Bucks’ defense has been torched as of late.

Milwaukee is 28th in the the league in defensive rating since the All-Star break, and it’s allowed 137, 133, 119, 127 and 127 in its last five games against play-in or playoff teams (Detroit, Boston, Houston, LAC, San Antonio).

The Sixers are averaging less than 116 points per game this season, but I think their offense could have a big day in a must-win game. Philly is just 17th in defensive rating since the break – so I don’t love it covering this massive number – but I do think it can clear 121.5 points.

Philly has dropped 123, 116 and 139 points on the Bucks in three meetings in the 2025-26 campaign.

Pick: Sixers Team Total OVER 121.5 (-126 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.