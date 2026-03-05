Where Every Former Mountaineer is to Begin the 2026 MLB/MiLB Season

West Virginia baseball is off to another red-hot start to the season, being one of two teams to be nationally ranked in the entire Big 12 Conference. When the Mountaineers aren’t playing, there will still be plenty of opportunities for fans to watch former Mountaineers during the upcoming MLB and MiLB seasons.

Here is where you can find these WVU alumni this coming spring representing the program in the MLB.

J.J. Wetherholt, Infielder - St. Louis Cardinals

Wetherholt is the most notable recent WVU alumnus to be in the MLB. Although Wetherholt has yet to be called up to the big leagues, the 7th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft is already one of baseball's top prospects. Wetherholt won the 2023 national batting title and has shown elite flashes of the bat already. I would not be surprised if Wetherholt makes the Opening Day roster for St. Louis or is called up very soon after. One way or another, WVU fans will be able to see Wetherholt take on the major leagues soon.

Victor Scott II, CF - St. Louis Cardinals

Scott is entering his third year in the majors and is the starting center fielder for the St. Louis Cardinals. Scott is an elite defender with great speed, who saw improvements in his swing over the back half of last season. 2026 could be a very important year for the development and future of the former Mountaineer.

Alek Manoah, Pitcher - Los Angeles Angels

The 11th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays is looking to make a career revival in 2026 with a new team. Manoah has struggled to find consistency after his 2022 All-Star season, in which he posted a 2.24 ERA across 31 starts. Manoah spent much of last season in the minor leagues and only started 5 games for Toronto, and will now try to return to his 2022 form with the Angels.

Carlson Reed, Pitcher - Pittsburgh Pirates

Reed was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft and spent the past season in the Pirates' farm system. In what is already a stacked pitching room in Pittsburgh, WVU fans may have to wait a while to see Reed pitch in any major league game.

Kade Strowd, Pitcher - Arizona Diamondbacks

Strowd will be an interesting bullpen arm to monitor for Arizona this season after they acquired him this past offseason from the Baltimore Orioles. The Diamondbacks desperately need bullpen help, and are hoping 1.71 ERA across 25 appearances is a sign of good things to come for the young pitcher.

Ryan Bergert, Pitcher - Kansas City Royals

The former Mountaineer struck out four batters against Cuba during his most recent spring training start for the Royals, where he is hoping to carve out a role in the bullpen.

Jackson Wolf, Pitcher - San Diego Padres

Wolf is hoping that 2026 can be the year he stays in the majors. He stayed in AA and AAA this past season in the Padres farm system and posted a 5.04 ERA in 128.2 innings pitched.

John Means, Pitcher - Kansas City Royals

Means signed with Kansas City this offseason after dealing with a number of injuries over the past four years. When healthy, he was one of the best pitchers in the game and earned an All-Star nod in 2019.

Michael Grove, Pitcher - Free Agent

Grove most recently played for the two-time defending World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. He most recently pitched in 2024 for LA, where he posted a 5.12 ERA while striking out 54 batters in 51.0 innings pitched across 39 appearances.

Others in MiLB

OF Braden Barry (TOR), P Derek Clark (LAA), P David Hagaman (ARI), p Madison Jeffrey (CWS), P Jack Kartsonas (TB), OF Skylar King (BOS), P Griffin Kirn (ATH), C Dayne Leonard (CIN), C Paul McIntosh (PHI), P Robby Porco (LAD), C Logan Sauve (ATH), P Tyler Switalski (SF), IF Tevin Tucker (COL), P Jacob Watters (TB), 1B Kyle West (TB), and UTL Sam White (TOR).