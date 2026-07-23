Where Every Former WVU Player is Before NFL Training Camp Begins

A new football season is upon us, and here in just a couple of weeks, the NFL will begin playing preseason games.

With training camps getting underway in addition to the recent retirement of former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier , I thought it would be the perfect time to provide an update on where each former Mountaineer is in the NFL entering the preseason.

Mountaineers in new places

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Geno Smith (New York Jets)

The one year in Las Vegas did not go as planned for Geno, who threw 17 interceptions, which was the most he has thrown in a single season since his rookie year back in 2013. Now he goes back to the organization that drafted him and will be the starter while serving as a mentor to rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik.

LB Tony Fields II (Chicago Bears)

After beginning his career with the Cleveland Browns and a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams, Fields spent the spring with the Columbus Aviators of the UFL, and his performance there led to an opportunity with Chicago. He will likely have to show out in the preseason to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

WR David Sills V (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Sills has bounced around in the league, spending time with the Bills, Giants, Broncos, and Falcons, and is now trying to fight his way onto the roster in Tampa. Despite only having 31 catches to his name, he keeps getting opportunities.

CB Rasul Douglas (Washington Commanders)

Douglas had a solid season with the Miami Dolphins in 2025, recording 62 tackles, 13 passes defended, and two interceptions. It will be interesting to see how he fits in Dan Quinn’s scheme in Washington.

The new guys in the league

West Virginia University linebacker Reid Carrico | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

LB Reid Carrico (Cleveland Browns)

Carrico inked a deal with the Browns as an undrafted free agent and may have the best chance to make his team's roster. Cleveland is not very deep at the linebacker position, with just Carson Schwesinger, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Quincy Williams being the only fixtures in that second level, and Owusu-Koramoah will miss the entire 2026 season with a neck injury.

CB Michael Coats Jr. (Cleveland Browns)

Coats did a fine job in his one and only season with the Mountaineers in 2025, but his lack of size hurt him at times, especially on downfield throws. It’s unlikely that he will be a starter at the next level, but perhaps he can work his way into a rotational role and/or special-teams role.

LB Chase Wilson (New York Jets)

Wilson doesn’t have the speed to be an every-down guy in the NFL, and that is likely what led to him being undrafted. He could be deployed in obvious running situations; however, he will have to pay his dues on special teams first.

'Eers with the same team

WR Garrett Greene (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

GG made some nice plays in the preseason last year for Tampa Bay, and there were some thoughts that he could sneak his way onto the roster, claiming the final wide receiver spot. Instead, he was put on the practice squad and has spent the last year developing at that position. He is an incredible athlete and has a ton of speed, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see it all click for him at some point as a pass catcher.

OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers)

McKivitz continues to be a steady presence as the starting right tackle for the 49ers. Last season, he graded out at 90.4 in run blocking and 84.2 overall, according to Pro Football Focus. He allowed eight QB hits and four sacks on the year.

OL Wyatt Milum (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Milum held his own in limited action as a rookie with the Jaguars, appearing in 111 snaps and allowing two pressures and no sacks. He is expected to be the backup guard once again in 2026.

OL Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nester spent last season on the Steelers' practice squad and could end up there again this season if he doesn’t steal a roster spot or is claimed on waivers at the end of preseason.

C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Frazier has quickly turned himself into one of the best centers in all of the NFL, as he’s allowed just two sacks in his first two seasons. Although he is a mauler in the run game, he should flourish in Mike McCarthy's pass-heavy offense.

DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals)

Stills had a stellar sophomore campaign in 2024 with 42 tackles and 4.5 sacks, but was moved more into a rotational role last season and failed to record a single sack, but did tally 34 tackles and two tackles for loss.

CB Beanie Bishop (New Orleans Saints)

After a very impressive rookie season as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bishop was cut and eventually landed with the Saints, but did not appear in a game. Unfortunately, Beanie will be suspended for the first three games of the 2026 season for a violation of the league's substances of abuse policy.

LS Rex Sunahara (Cleveland Browns), Austin Brinkman (Houston Texans)

Long snapper U? West Virginia has two starting long snappers in the league with Sunahara and Brinkman, and perhaps a third could be on his way in Macguire Moss. Time will tell.