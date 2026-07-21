Nearly a century ago, the Staten Island Stapletons were an NFL team for four seasons from 1929-1932.

Like many teams in the early years of the NFL that folded long ago, there is little to remember about the Staten Island Stapletons. While several other teams that later became defunct won championships, such as the Akron Pros, Canton Bulldogs and Frankfor Yellow Jackets, the Stapletons went just 14-22-9. They only had one Hall of Fame player, Ken Strong.

Much about the Stapletons has long been forgotten, but the franchise still holds one notable distinction that has stood the test of time—they once rostered the shortest player in NFL history.

Who is the shortest player in NFL history?

The shortest player in NFL history is Jack Shapiro, a 5’1” back who spent one season in the league. After playing college football at NYU, Shapiro joined the Stapletons for their inaugural football season in 1929. While historians say Shapiro played in one NFL game during his brief career, according to Mel Bashore of “The Coffin Corner,” who spoke to Shapiro in 1999, Shapiro was on the roster for five games and appeared in two of them. Per Bashore, Shapiro appeared in games against the Orange Tornaedoes and the Minneapolis Redjackets, and scored a 35-yard rushing touchdown in one game.

Who is the shortest quarterback in NFL history?

Bryce Young and Kyler Murray are far from the only “short” kings at the quarterback position. The shortest quarterback in NFL history was Pard Pearce, a 5’5”, 150-pound quarterback that played six NFL seasons from 1920-25. Pearce played for Chicago Bears, Kenosha Maroons and Providence Steam Roller, and was part of Chicago’s 1921 championship-winning team.

After Pearce, Davey O’Brien was the second-shortest quarterback in NFL history. O’Brien, the namesake of the Davey O’Brien Award in the NCAA, spent two seasons with the Eagles in 1939-40 before leaving for another job.

The shortest NFL players in the Super Bowl era

In the Super Bowl era, the shortest players have been 5’5”. This includes former Patriots running back Mack Herron, who spend three years in the NFL with the Patriots and Falcons and led the league in kickoff return yards in 1973.

More recently, the NFL has seen two other 5’5” football players—Trindon Holliday and Deuce Vaughn. Holliday, who had a six-year career, is most famous for returning both a punt and kickoff for a touchdown in the Broncos’ double-overtime loss to the Ravens in 2012, one of the most iconic playoff games this century. Vaughn, meanwhile, was a sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2023 and spent three seasons in the NFL. Most recently, he played for the Orlando Storm of the UFL during the 2026 season.

Who is the shortest player in the Hall of Fame?

The most successful “shorter” players—under 5’9”—have primarily been running backs and kick returners, two positions that are less reliant on height. Darren Sproles, who is 5’6”, carved out a successful career as a kick returner and receiving back, winning the Super Bowl, setting the single-season all-purpose yards record and making the 2010s All-Decade Team. The 5’7” Maurice Jones-Drew, meanwhile, led the league in rushing and made multiple Pro Bowls over a successful nine-year career.

The shortest player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, however, is Barry Sanders. Height was no hinderance to the 5’8” Sanders, who was an MVP, six-time first-team All-Pro and one of the greatest running backs and players of all time.

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