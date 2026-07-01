WVU in the NBA: Treysen Eaglestaff Gets Pro Start, Jevon Carter Signs New Contract

The roster movement for Ross Hodge and the West Virginia basketball team has pretty much come to an end (for now), but it's just getting started for the former Mountaineers at the next level. Treysen Eaglestaff has landed with a team to begin his pro career, and veteran guard Jevon Carter is set to sign a new deal. Keep your eyes on Miles McBride, too, who could be on the trade block.

Treysen Eaglestaff begins NBA journey

WVU Athletics Communications

After going undrafted in last month's NBA Draft, former West Virginia wing Treysen Eaglestaff will be joining the New York Knicks' Summer League team, according to a report from Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.

It's very unlikely that Eaglestaff will sign a deal with the defending champs, but he could earn a two-way contract or potentially an Exhibit 10 contract, which is essentially an invite to participate in the team's training camp in the fall.

It's not so much about doing whatever he can to impress the Knicks, to be honest. It's more about just having the opportunity to play against other first and second-year players, aiming to prove that one of the other 29 teams should look to give him a shot, albeit using one of the two types of contracts mentioned above.

After three strong years of offensive production at North Dakota, Eaglestaff went through his fair share of struggles during his lone season with the Mountaineers. Trying to find a way to play off of Brenen Lorient, Honor Huff, and others became a bit of a challenge for him, and he was nowhere near as aggressive on the offensive end as everyone thought he would be. He played much better defensively and rebounded it at a higher rate than anticipated, though. Eaglestaff finished the year averaging 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39% from the field and 34% from three-point range.

The Knicks' first Summer League game is scheduled for July 10th at 6 p.m. ET against the San Antonio Spurs.

Jevon Carter signs new deal with Orlando Magic

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) warms up before the game against the Charlotte Hornets during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right around the trade deadline, Carter's hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, decided to waive him to make room for another player they acquired in a trade. He was picked up by the Orlando Magic, and it ended up working out in his favor, actually earning a bench role there. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, he and the Magic have agreed to a one-year, $3.5M deal.

In 30 games with the Magic, Carter averaged 7.2 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game, shooting 40% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc. Assuming Orlando doesn't make any other moves in the backcourt this offseason, he will be the team's third point guard, sitting behind Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black.