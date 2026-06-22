West Virginia Making Strong Push for Top-100 Recruit With Family Ties to Miles Sadler

This past recruiting cycle, Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers scored one of the biggest recruiting victories in program history by landing five-star point guard Miles Sadler.

He alone has the talent to be a program-changer, but the relationships he built with his teammates at Bella Vista Prep opened the door for the Mountaineers to create a bit of a pipeline there, also landing Aliou Dioum and Amadou Seini in the 2026 class.

Now, his cousin, Javion Tyndale (5'9", 160 lbs), who is playing at Montverde Academy in Florida, is the next Sadler connection the Mountaineers are attempting to land. According to Sam Kayser of League Ready, Tyndale is expected to take a visit to West Virginia in early September, during the weekend of the football team's season opener against Coastal Carolina.

In addition to WVU, Tyndale has also reeled in offers from Bowling Green, East Carolina, Ohio, Providence, Richmond, St. Bonaventure, Stephen F. Austin, and UNLV. That list will continue to grow over the course of the next several months. BYU, Duquesne, Iona, Monmouth, and a few others have been in contact.

Just a couple of weeks ago, he put himself on the map with an impressive 19-point performance against Team USA in the U18 FIBA Americup. He also dished out eight assists and recorded three steals, earning tournament MVP.

Back in the spring, he was doing solid work in the Nike EYBL, where Sadler also made a name for himself, averaging north of 22 points per game.

5’8 unranked PG is dominating EYBL! Javion Tyndale is averaging 22.3 PPG for UPlay Canada 👀 @JavionTyndale @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/6sS8jtAhFm — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) May 4, 2026

According to ESPN, Tyndale is a four-star recruit and is currently the 89th-best player in the 2027 recruiting class.

The Scouting Report on Javion Tyndale

If you put a silhouette on his highlight reel, you may think that it's actually Miles Sadler on a handful of his plays. They have very similar games and moves. He can handle the ball extremely well, and despite having a clear size disadvantage, he'll take the ball to the cup and finish through contact.

It's almost like no one told him that he's 5'8-5'9" and that he's not supposed to be driving the ball right at guys in the paint. He couldn't care less. He's fearless and plays with aggression. Also does a really good job of creating separation on the perimeter, which is a hard thing to do for a smaller guard. He'll rock the ball back and forth, putting the defender on skates, and get into a step back or slide to his left to put it up.