WVU's Mike Gansey is Making a Blockbuster Statement in First Year as NBA GM

For many years, West Virginia's representation in the NBA was essentially non-existent outside of the legendary Jerry West, who was not only one of the greatest players of the league, but one of the top front office executives ever.

Now, the Mountaineers have three guards in the league (Jevon Carter, Javon Small, and Miles McBride), arguably the best coach in the association (Joe Mazzulla), and a first-time GM in Mike Gansey who is wasting very little time making a strong first impression.

Earlier this offseason, Gansey was hired by the Philadelphia 76ers to be the team's new President of Basketball Operations after spending several years with the Cleveland Cavaliers' organization, assisting Kolby Altman in the front office.

Now, he gets to be in charge of piecing together a roster, and two of his first-ever moves, I think we can consider "splashy." Gansey shipped Paul George, two first-round picks, and a pair of second-rounders to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Jaylen Brown, and then on Friday, he signed LeBron James.

Gansey and James actually have a fairly long history together, dating back to their high school days in the Cleveland area. James, of course, played for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron while Gansey played at Olmsted Falls High School. Gansey would have been named Mr. Basketball in the state of Ohio in 2001 if it weren't for LeBron.

The two were also with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the same time as well. Gansey joined the organization in 2011, and LeBron made his return to Cleveland in 2014, spending four years there before heading out west to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Absolutely wild that West Virginia legend Mike Gansey finished 2nd to LeBron James as Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in 2001.



25 years later, the new 76ers GM just traded for Jaylen Brown on the cheap & signed LeBron. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ktJv7Gbe1Z — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) July 24, 2026

It's hard to believe that it has been 21 years since Gansey and West Virginia ended Chris Paul's college basketball career at Wake Forest in the NCAA Tournament, pulling off one of the biggest upsets in March Madness. Gansey had himself a day in that one, leading the Mountaineers with 29 points on 9/22 shooting while adding seven rebounds and a pair of assists.

In his two years at WVU, Gansey helped the Mountaineers to an appearance in the Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen. In 68 games, he averaged 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting a blistering 52% from the field and 39% from three-point range.

Assuming Deuce McBride remains with the Knicks, he, Gansey, and Mazzulla will all be battling for the top spot in the Atlantic Division for years to come.