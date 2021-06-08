Sports Illustrated home
OFFICIAL: 2022 LB Torren Wright Makes Decision

Another prospect is off the board for the Mountaineers.
Tuesday evening, class of 2022 linebacker Torren Wright of Kannapolis, NC announced on Twitter that he has committed to North Caroline State.

Wright recently visited West Virginia for an official visit this past weekend and told Mountaineer Maven that he loved the program and had a strong relationship with the WVU coaching staff.

Wright chose the Wolfpack over WVU and Duke.

Other linebackers to keep an eye on in the 2022 class can be seen below.

LB Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge (Montreal, QC, CAN)

Top 8: Howard, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Boston College, Nebraska, Syracuse, Rutgers, West Virginia.

LB Mekhi Mason (Opa Locka, FL)

Top 7: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Ole Miss, Pitt, Florida State, Syracuse, West Virginia.

Recruiting

