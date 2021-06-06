2022 S Mumu Bin-Wahad Following WVU Visit: 'They're the Team to Beat'

It was a big weekend for West Virginia football recruiting as the Mountaineers hosted several top prospects for an official visit including class of 2022 safety Mumu Bin-Wahad (6'0", 180 lbs) of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia.

"The program tradition and elite coaching are what stand out to me the most,' Bin-Wahad told Mountaineer Maven following his visit to Morgantown. "I think they have a vision of being amongst the elite and it's a staff I definitely fit well with."

Co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown is the lead recruiter for Bin-Wahad and is being assisted by safeties coach Dontae Wright. The coaching staff has been in contact with him for quite some time but really started to pick up this winter once he earned the offer back in late January. Getting Bin-Wahad on campus for an official was a huge win for the staff. This gave them the opportunity to meet in person and show him and his family what the program is truly about.

"We got to tour the facilities which were super nice and we had dinner with the coaching staff. I learned a lot about the school and the program. I really love it here. There's a great family atmosphere here."

When asked where he sees WVU in his recruitment following the visit, Bin Wahad responded, "They're the team to beat."

The other schools that are in the mix are Arizona State, TCU, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Central Florida, Penn State, and Georgia Tech.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

2023 CB Amare Snowden on WVU Offer: 'Man, I Was So Happy'

Coveted 2022 OT Trent Ramsey Locks in Visit with WVU

WVU Jumps to the Top for Recently Offered 2023 ATH Creed Whittemore

WVU Camp/Visit Dates + Key Recruits to Keep an Eye On

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.