Coveted 2022 OT Trent Ramsey Locks in Visit with WVU

The Mountaineers will be hosting one of the top offensive linemen later this month.

The West Virginia coaching staff will be hosting several top prospects throughout the month of June, one of which is 2022 OT Trent Ramsey (6'5", 275 lbs) of East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

In a recent interview with SI All-American's John Garcia Jr., Ramsey says that he has a busy month of June ahead of him.

"My calendar is packed full," he said. "I'm doing the Florida State mega camp, then the Georgia Tech camp, a Tennessee camp later on. Then two officials this month, Cal-Berkeley and West Virginia."

Ramsey will be making the trek to Morgantown next weekend, June 11th. When asked what intrigues him about West Virginia, Ramsey replied, "I'm a huge, huge outdoor person, so going out there, in the woods and mountains -- that's what speaks to me," Ramsey said. "Coach Matt Moore, all of them up there at West Virginia, they all talk to me on the regular, once or twice a week. They seem to know what they're doing, building the program up to a high standard."

As far as a commitment is concerned, Ramsey likely won't make a final decision until later in the year. Once he gets through his month of visits/camps we could see a top list of schools revealed.

