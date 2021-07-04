Sports Illustrated home
2022 Safety Steven Sannieniola Includes WVU in Top 3

The Mountaineers are in a good spot to land another defensive commit in the 2022 class.
Author:
Publish date:

The good news keeps pouring in for West Virginia on the 4th of July as class of 2022 safety Steven Sannieniola (6'2, 180 lbs) of Quince Orchard HS in Gaithersburg, Maryland announced his top three schools today which includes WVU.

Sannieniola will also be considering Purdue and Vanderbilt after enjoying his official visits to each school back in June. He took his official visit to West Virginia back in mid-June and left with a great impression, one that made the Mountaineers the favorite. 

"WVU is up there right now [in his recruitment]. It's going to be hard for any school to beat them," Sannieniola told Mountaineer Maven. "I think the program is headed in the right direction. I think in a few years WVU could be a national powerhouse like the other top schools."

A commitment is near but there has been no official date set as of today.

