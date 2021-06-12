2023 DL Nathan Robinson Talks WVU Camp, Receiving Offer + More

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Following a strong showing at the 2023 King of the Climb camp, class of 2023 defensive lineman Nathan Robinson (6'5", 243 lbs) of Greenbrier, Tennessee earned an offer from West Virginia.

"I was very excited," Robinson said. "After bring drained on that hot turf all afternoon, it definitely gave me a little energy and excitement. I had a lot of fun at the camp and I learned a lot. The facilities were incredible, and I love how they were right there attached to the game field."

When asked his thoughts on the history of WVU and the success they have had over the years, Robinson responded, "I love the program. Them and Iowa State have always been the teams to play spoiler for the top teams in the Big 12. You can't count WVU out of a run for a Big 12 championship. They're consistently in the mix."

Robinson also holds offers from Eastern Kentucky, Akron, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, and Virginia Tech and does not have any current leaders at the moment. However, he did note that Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Ole Miss have been coming after him the hardest.

As far as a decision date is concerned, it won't be for quite some time. Robinson isn't planning on narrowing down his options until next year.

"I haven't really thought about it. I could see myself doing it right before my senior season or right after it's over."

