Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

WVU Legacy Earns Offer After Impressing at the 2023 King of the Climb Camp

The Mountaineers extend an offer to class of 2023 athlete Tory Johnson Jr.
Author:
Publish date:

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The WVU coaching staff sent out multiple offers following Thursday's 2023 King of the Climb camp, one of which went to WVU legacy Tory Johnson Jr. (6'3", 205 lbs, ATH) of Chesapeake, VA.

"I was very excited. It's a great opportunity. I met with Coach Neal Brown in his office then as we were leaving, Coach Trickett told me they were going to offer."

If the name sounds familiar it's because his father, Tory Johnson, was a tight end for the Mountaineers from 2000-03.

"He's told me a lot of stories about it. I always watched them growing up so it means a lot to me and my dad to have the chance to play there. He and Coach Trickett were good friends from their college days so it was pretty cool to be offered by him, someone my dad knows."

SUBSCRIBE TO MOUNTAINEERMAVEN.COM NOW!

Johnson Jr. informed Mountaineer Maven that he is planning on visiting for a game this fall but that date has not been set as of the moment. He also holds offers from Virginia, Pitt, and Maryland. With his recruitment really just beginning to take off, there are no leaders as of today. He is going to let the process play out and take visits to several different schools before he begins to narrow down his options. 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

List of Recruits Taking Official Visit to WVU This Weekend

WVU Football Commitment Watch: June 2021

2022 EDGE Aric Burton Talks WVU Offer Following Camp Performance

2022 DL Tomiwa Durojaiye: 'WVU Made an Amazing Impression on Me'

Screen Shot 2021-06-11 at 3.37.35 PM
Recruiting

WVU Legacy Earns Offer After Impressing at the 2023 King of the Climb Camp

Screen Shot 2021-06-10 at 10.18.05 PM
Recruiting

WVU Working to Set Up a Visit Date for Recently Offered DT Enyce Sledge

Screen Shot 2021-06-06 at 9.54.51 AM
Area 304+

WVU Football Commitment Watch: June 2021

Screen Shot 2021-06-11 at 11.35.29 AM
Recruiting

WVU Lands Commitment from 2022 F Imarianah Russell

Screen Shot 2021-06-10 at 10.31.24 PM
Recruiting

2023 RB Dylan Edwards Idolizes Former WVU Star Tavon Austin: 'I Play Just Like Him'

Screen Shot 2021-06-10 at 10.33.49 PM
Recruiting

2022 EDGE Aric Burton Talks Earning WVU Offer After Camp Performance

Untitled design
Area 304+

List of Recruits Taking Official Visit to WVU This Weekend

USATSI_13447803_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Bria Holmes' Stats in Loss to Mystics