WVU Legacy Earns Offer After Impressing at the 2023 King of the Climb Camp

The WVU coaching staff sent out multiple offers following Thursday's 2023 King of the Climb camp, one of which went to WVU legacy Tory Johnson Jr. (6'3", 205 lbs, ATH) of Chesapeake, VA.

"I was very excited. It's a great opportunity. I met with Coach Neal Brown in his office then as we were leaving, Coach Trickett told me they were going to offer."

If the name sounds familiar it's because his father, Tory Johnson, was a tight end for the Mountaineers from 2000-03.

"He's told me a lot of stories about it. I always watched them growing up so it means a lot to me and my dad to have the chance to play there. He and Coach Trickett were good friends from their college days so it was pretty cool to be offered by him, someone my dad knows."

Johnson Jr. informed Mountaineer Maven that he is planning on visiting for a game this fall but that date has not been set as of the moment. He also holds offers from Virginia, Pitt, and Maryland. With his recruitment really just beginning to take off, there are no leaders as of today. He is going to let the process play out and take visits to several different schools before he begins to narrow down his options.

