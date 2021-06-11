2023 RB Dylan Edwards Idolizes Former WVU Star Tavon Austin: 'I Play Just Like Him'

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2023 running back Dylan Edwards (5'9", 165 lbs) of Darby, Kansas picked up an offer from West Virginia on Thursday afternoon, marking the 3rd Big 12 school to do so.

"I found out about the offer right after my baseball game," Edwards told Mountaineer Maven. "I looked at my phone and my coach told me to call Coach Scott. It was very exciting. He was a cool guy and he wasn't so serious. We had a good conversation. He was very easy to talk to. He said he liked my film and would love to get me to come up for a visit."

Like most athletes, Edwards has his own routine before the start of a game. It just so happens to be that watching a former Mountaineer is part of that routine and what gets him in game mode.

"To this day I still watch Tavon Austin's mixtape before every game. I play just like him."

Edwards also holds offers from Kentucky, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Memphis but does not have any favorites at this moment.

"I am keeping all of my options open and doing what's best for me and my family. Probably next summer I will have an idea of some schools I want to go to," Edwards stated. "I want a place that feels like home and where I feel comfortable. Also, I want a place where I can make an impact on the football field and in the community."

