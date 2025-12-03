2026 Prospect Kade Bush Adds Unique Skillset to West Virginia Tight End Room

The Mountaineers are dipping back into the Midwest for this next prospect as Minnesota tight end Kade Bush is the latest to sign on the dotted line.

TE Kade Bush's Recruiting Profile

Height: 6'5" Weight: 220

Hometown: Chanhassen, MN

High School: Chanhassen

Other offers: Arkansas, Kansas State, North Dakota State, Utah State, Washington State, Wyoming.

Scouting Report

Is he a big wide receiver playing the tight end position, or is he a tight end who just needs time to grow into his frame? That's the biggest question I have because he looks and moves like a receiver, but doesn't mind sticking his nose in the fan and blocking in the run game. He has a slender build, as mentioned above, almost identical to that of Grayson Barnes, who had some issues blocking in the run game and in pass pro at times this season. The difference? Bush has plenty of time to fill out.

His high school team would split him out wide and, on a few occasions, let him run the ball, believe it or not. Fires out of his stance and reaches top speed in a hurry. He's not a typical tight end who rolls out slowly and takes 8-10 yards to throw it into his next gear. Good hands, makes contested catches downfield, and has the awareness to know where he is on the field, whether it's moving the chains or staying in bounds.

Projected Playing Time

I have to imagine this is going to be a bit of a project situation for Michael Nysewander and Mike Joseph. The tools are there to work with, but he's going to need to gain 15-20 pounds of muscle to be able to hang in there against Big 12 defensive fronts when asked to help in pass pro or the run game.

