West Virginia is Pursuing a Veteran Lineman Who Hasn't Allowed a Sack in Three Years

It's no secret that the West Virginia Mountaineers are going to be rebuilding the offensive line this offseason through the transfer portal. They need help in and in a big way, specifically on the interior.

One guy who might be of help is Wyoming transfer Wes King (6'5", 315 lbs). According to Chris Hummer of CBS Sports, King will be taking a West Virginia in the near future, along with a trip to Kansas State. On Saturday, he visited Texas.

Most WVU fans don't like the idea of dipping down to the Group of Five, FCS, or other lower levels, but this is one you should be on board with. In three years at Wyoming, King has not allowed a single sack in 1,750 snaps, according to the fine folks at Pro Football Focus, who graded him out at 66.1 overall this past season. In pass protection, he graded out at 74.7 and finished with a 65.5 run blocking rating.

How good can King be?

The question everyone will have is, can he make the transition to big-boy football in the Big 12? Well, I'd say the odds are pretty good, considering he played extremely well in non-conference matchups this fall against Utah and Colorado.

As a matter of fact, his 84.5 pass pro rating against the Utes was his second-highest graded game this season in that area of the game. It may have only been 18 dropbacks, but he didn't allow anyone by him and generated as much as a single pressure. Going back to the 2023 season, he graded out at 85.0 in pass pro against Arizona State and 72.3 against BYU.

Between Walter Young Bear and Donovan Haslam, the two who saw the most action at left guard this past year for WVU, they allowed 14 pressures and two sacks. There's no doubt that King would be an immediate upgrade at left guard and would be a plug-and-play starter for Rick Trickett's revamped offensive line.

King will have just one year of eligibility remaining.

