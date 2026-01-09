Ex-Virginia Tech and Kennesaw State WR Christian Moss Taking a Visit to West Virginia

Another offensive playmaker is on his way to Morgantown for a visit — Kennesaw State transfer Christian Moss (6'3", 199).

West Virginia has already added a trio of receivers through the portal in Prince Strachan (USC), DJ Epps (Troy), and TaRon Francis (LSU), but one more couldn't hurt, right? The Mountaineers didn't have many dynamic options at the position a year ago, so Rich Rodriguez is making darn sure that group is in a healthy state moving into 2026.

Moss began his career at Virginia Tech, where he caught six passes for 71 yards with one of those receptions (for 21 yards), coming in a 33-10 home loss to West Virginia. Following the spring of 2023, Moss left the program but didn't enter the transfer portal until November, missing a year of playing. He eventually landed at Kennesaw State, where he spent a year as a contributor before moving into a starting role in 2025.

In 14 games this season, Moss hauled in 45 receptions for 689 yards and two touchdowns. During the team's Week 2 matchup against Indiana, he caught five passes for 54 yards and earned a 70.3 PFF offensive rating on against one of the nation's best defenses, proving he's capable of performing at the Power Four level. Arguably, one of his best performances of the season came against Rich Rod's former school, Jax State, pulling down five passes for 75 yards.

If Moss picks West Virginia, the Mountaineers will have an interesting receiving corps with plenty of options. Beyond the three aforementioned transfers, WVU also has JUCO products Kedrick Triplett and Keon Hutchins, a possible return for Jaden Bray, and the entire cast of incoming freshmen at the position.

Moss will have one year of eligibility remaining.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

