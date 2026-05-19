2027 Miami Pass Rusher Trevoris Finley Commits to WVU

Tuesday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers scooped up a commitment from class of 2027 edge rusher Trevoris "TJ" Finley (6'3", 225 lbs) out of Miami Carol City High School in Florida.

Finley picked the Mountaineers over offers from Auburn, Boston College, Bowling Green, East Carolina, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Liberty, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Purdue, SMU, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, and a handful of others.

Last year, Finley recorded 83 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks while playing for Chaminade-Madonna Prep. As a freshman, he played for St. Thomas Aquinas.

The scouting report on Trevoris Finley

Incredible speed. This is exactly what Zac Alley is looking for in his edge rushers — long, uber athletic, and can move. Finley checks all those boxes and then some. Fires off the ball and right into his move, consistently collapsing the pocket within the blink of an eye. If he does get walled off initially, he stays with it and eventually springs free. There's a relentlessness in his game that I assume is part of what caught the coaching staff's attention. If a play goes on the far side of the field, he'll find a way to either chase the quarterback/ball-carrier down or, at the very least, impact the decision by the QB.

Early in his career, I see him as a situational pass rusher who will be rotated in for obvious passing situations until he packs on 15 or so pounds to be an every-down type of guy. Does well against the run, but at the next level, he'll need to have a more filled-out frame to be productive in that facet of the game. Should be able to work his way onto the special teams unit as a freshman and perhaps carve out a role on defense.

West Virginia's current 2027 recruiting class

QB Andre Phillip II, RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, DL DaJour Webb, EDGE Trevoris Finley, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner.

For the most consistent, accurate, and in-depth West Virginia football and men’s basketball recruiting coverage, be sure to visit and bookmark our recruiting page. There, we will have exclusive interviews, breaking news, scouting reports, names to watch, visits that have been scheduled, offers that have been sent out, opinion pieces, and much more. You can also follow Schuyler Callihan on X @Callihan_, as well as @WVSIRecruiting for updates.