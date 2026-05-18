WVU Legacy Earns Offer From Mountaineers, Could Join Brother in Morgantown

The West Virginia coaching staff likes what it sees with a few of these in-state big fellas, including WVU legacy Luke Braham (6'5", 260 lbs), who just received his offer a few days ago.

Braham is the son of former West Virginia offensive lineman Rich Braham and the younger brother of current Mountaineer tight end Noah Braham.

"It means a little extra to me because my dad and brother both went there, so having those family ties makes it special for sure," Braham told West Virginia On SI. "I found out about the offer when Coach Trickett called me while I was eating lunch with my friends. I was definitely excited and a little surprised when I got the call."

Braham has been on West Virginia's radar since this coaching staff came to Morgantown, first developing a relationship with Jack Bicknell. Now, he is in communication with both Rick and Travis Trickett, along with assistant o-line coach Derek Dressler.

In addition to WVU, Brahma holds offers from Florida Atlantic, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Northwestern, Ohio, Rutgers, Toledo, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and a few others. Georgia Tech and Michigan State have also expressed interest and have either had him on campus for a visit or have visited him at his school.

The scouting report on Luke Braham

Play bigger than his frame would indicate. Has tremendous upper body strength and powerful hands. He'll need to pack on 25 or so pounds before he can see serious action at the next level and fight for a starting spot. The athleticism, however, is rather impressive. He moves extremely well laterally and climbs to the second level in a hurry, getting a hat on a backer within the blink of an eye. Once he attaches and drives his feet, it's pretty much a done deal for the defender. His skillset fits WVU's zone-heavy run scheme to a T. Definitely has the potential to be a multi-year starter at the Power Four level. He just needs time to fill out.

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