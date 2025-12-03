A Young Fred Perry? Taking a Look at West Virginia's Hard-Hitting Signee Cameron Dwyer

Another fast, explosive, physical defender is being added to West Virginia's defense now that linebacker Cameron Dwyer has made his commitment official on signing day.

LB Cameron Dwyer's Recruiting Profile

Height: 6'2" Weight: 210

Hometown: West Palm Beach, FL

High School: Palm Beach Central

Other offers: Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia State, James Madison, Liberty, Missouri State, Pitt, South Florida, Tulane, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky.

Scouting Report

This guy goes and gets after it, man. Wow — that was my initial impression after watching his tape. Although he netted some Power Four offers, I'm stunned at how underrecruited he went. Has a really eye-popping combination of speed and physicality that leads me to believe he can be a good player for several years in Morgantown.

Like his teammate and fellow WVU signee, Antoine Sharp, he is a tough customer against the run and has the skillset to rush the passer every now and then. I have a feeling once he gets his feet wet in this system, Zac Alley is going to blitz him at a pretty high clip. In some ways, he does sort of remind you of a younger, slightly taller version of Fred Perry, but maybe not quite as bone-crushing.

Projected Playing Time

Former safety who has converted to linebacker, but seems like an ideal fit for West Virginia's Nickel/SAM position because he has the size, length, speed, and physicality to play the position. The Mountaineers should have a couple of returning pieces at that spot, but I'm not so sure they are guaranteed to play over this talented freshman. I do expect WVU to bring in someone through the portal, however. I don't think it will be long before we see him playing serious snaps, and it could happen by mid-season next fall.

