West Virginia Officially Snags Playmaking Linebacker Miles Khatri

The state of Florida has treated West Virginia well over the years, and certainly in this recruiting class. The latest signee making his way up from Florida is linebacker Miles Khatri.

LB Miles Khatri's Recruiting Profile

Follow him on X: @MilesKhatri

Height: 6'0" Weight: 212

Hometown: Pike Road, AL

High School: Pike Road

Other offers: Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Charlotte, Liberty, North Alabama, Samford, Tennessee Tech, UAB, West Georgia, Western Kentucky.

Scouting Report

Very instinctual player, who does a great job of snuffing out not only run plays but screens. He may not have the ideal size, but he more than makes up for it with his ability to cover ground in a hurry. Once he extends an arm and grabs hold of you, he typically finishes the play right then and there. No wiggling free for extra yardage. Love what he can do in the run game and shutting things down on the perimeter. This season, he registered 93 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, seven sacks, an interception, and one forced fumble. Has a nose for the football and can help put the opposing offense behind the sticks at any given moment.

Projected Playing Time

This is a guy I think defensive coordinator Zac Alley can have a lot of fun with because of his positional flexibility. He can play inside or either outside backer positions, and even played a good deal of nickel for his high school. To be honest, I'm having a hard time predicting a timeline on his path to the field because I'm unsure of where he'll actually settle in. If he does play Nickel/SAM as well as weakside backer, he could play his way into the rotation by year two. If he happens to stick at one of the backer spots, he may need to wait a little longer. That versatility should help him in one way or another, though.

TUNE IN TONIGHT TO WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Later tonight, we will have our annual National Signing Day special on our YouTube Page (West Virginia On SI). Be sure to subscribe to the channel to get a notification the second the episode drops. On this year's show, we'll be joined by offensive lineman Camden Goforth and pass rusher Noah Tishendorf. We'll offer a full breakdown of the 2026 class, discussing who could contribute or start from day one, who may need some time to develop, under-the-radar signees, and what the remaining needs are for the Mountaineers in the transfer portal.