Will WVU Signee Noah Tishendorf See the Field in Year One at Bandit?

You can never have enough pass rushers, and West Virginia searched far and wide for them. Oregon native Noah Tishendorf recently put pen to paper, signing with the Mountaineers.

EDGE Noah Tishendorf's Recruiting Profile

Height: 6'3" Weight: 255

Hometown: Lake Oswego, OR

High School: Lakeridge

Other offers: Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Montana, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wyoming.

Scouting Report

Constantly lives in the backfield. Even on snaps where he doesn't make the play, he's still impacting the pocket or shutting down running lanes. Doesn't have top-end speed that would make him a "speed rusher," but he isn't slow either. He's got a quick first step, fires off the ball, makes his move, and creates havoc. Plays a physical brand of football that will fit in perfectly with this defense. A really strong, well-rounded player who can impact the game in multiple ways, including being an edge setter. Over the last three seasons, he's combined for 142 tackles, 55 tackles for loss, and 25.5 sacks.

Projected Playing Time

Tishendorf will play the Bandit position in West Virginia's defense, and seeing as that they are losing Jimmori Robinson and Braden Siders, and have not hit up the JUCO route as they have at other positions, they feel pretty good about Tishendorf, the returning pieces, and potentially their plan for the transfer portal. The Mountaineers really only rotated three players at the position this past season, but you know Zac Alley would like to have more capable bodies, and Tishendorf may be one of them, even as a true freshman. Sure, he'll have to earn his way onto the field and will likely have to climb his way up the depth chart, but I can see a role where he gets about 10 or so snaps per game next fall.

