BREAKING: 2022 RB Ramon Brown Announces Decision

Another target is off the board for the Mountaineers.

As we predicted Thursday night, class of 2022 running back Ramon Brown (5'11", 200 lbs) of Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia announced that he has committed to Virginia Tech.

Brown chose Virginia Tech over West Virginia, Penn State, South Carolina, Maryland, and several others. West Virginia and Penn State made the hardest push for Brown but it was his relationship with the VT coaching staff that won him over.

Although Brown is headed to Virginia Tech, the Mountaineers are still expected to try and land another running back in the 2022 class to pair with Justin Williams, who committed earlier this week.

