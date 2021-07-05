Highlights + Evaluation of WVU RB Commit Justin Williams

Taking a look at what the Mountaineers are getting with their newest commit.

West Virginia landed class of 2022 running back Justin Williams (Dallas, GA) on Monday afternoon bringing the total number of commits to 12. Williams chose the Mountaineers over Nebraska, Louisville, and a host of others.

Highlights: Click here.

Analysis: Williams has terrific speed and vision which is a deadly combination to have. He has enough patience and discipline to wait for a gap to open up but can also use his strength and quickness to overcome a mistake if need be. From a physical standpoint, Williams will be ready to play the day he steps onto campus. However, he does need to improve in pass protection and diagnosing where the pass rushers are coming from. This is something most high school running backs struggle with because they are typically not asked to do it a lot throughout the course of a season. Running backs coach Chad Scott will get that area of his game cleaned up and he will be able to put himself in the mix for some carries early in his career.

