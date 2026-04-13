Butler’s Top Scoring Guard Visiting WVU — Huge Addition on the Horizon?

West Virginia is hoping to land its second transfer portal commit soon in former Butler guard Finley Bizjack. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior is currently on a visit to WVU and could make a decision early this week.

After seeing limited action off the bench for the Bulldogs as a true freshman, Bizjack slid into a starting role as a sophomore and posted an incredibly efficient season on the offensive end, shooting 44% from the floor, 42% from three, and 76% from the charity stripe while averaging 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

This season, Bizjack increased his scoring to 17.1 per game, which ranked third in the Big East Conference, behind only Jaylin Sellers (Providence) and Tre Carroll (Xavier). His three-point shooting percentage did dip to 34.9%, which is still pretty solid, but he did attempt 2.2 more shots per game.

Eleven times this season, he went for 20+ points, including a 30-point outburst largely created by his ability to draw fouls, going 14/16 from the line against Providence. In a similar performance against Marquette, he posted 28 points, going 12/13 from the line. Arguably, his best game in conference play was a 25-point night in the win over then-ranked No. 25 Seton Hall, where he went 7/11 from the field, 4/7 from deep, and a perfect 7/7 from the free throw line.

Quick scout on Bizjack

Can create his own shot and not just on the perimeter either. He has the ball-handling and the physicality to attack the basket, weave in and out of traffic, and finish. Has a knack for drawing fouls, shooting 5.2 free throws per game. Quick, athletic, and long — a combination WVU didn't have at the two spot this past season. Defense isn't his calling card, but it's far from being a major concern.

Bizjack will have one year of eligibility remaining, unless the NCAA moves to a five years to play five model, in which case he would have two years left.

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