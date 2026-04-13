Butler Transfer Guard Finley Bizjack Commits to West Virginia

Early Monday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers scooped up a commitment out of the transfer portal from former Butler guard Finley Bizjack.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder led the Bulldogs in scoring this season with 17.1 points per game, which ranked third among all players in the Big East Conference. Over 33 games, Bizjack shot 42% from the field, 34.9% from three-point range, and 85% from the free-throw line while also averaging 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Eighteen times this season, Bizjack drilled multiple three-pointers, and he connected four or more times in seven games.

A quick evaluation of Finley Bizjack (offense and defense)

Can create his own shot and not just on the perimeter either. He has the ball-handling and the physicality to attack the basket, weave in and out of traffic, and finish. One of the most underrated parts of his game is his ability to finish through contact. Yes, he's a dynamic three-point shooter, but he can get downhill too. Has a knack for drawing fouls, shooting 5.2 free throws per game. Quick, athletic, and long — a combination WVU didn't have at the two spot this past season. He will work well off of Miles Sadler in the backcourt and could even run the offense at times, if needed.

Defense isn't his calling card, but it's far from being a major concern, especially with Ross Hodge coaching him up. Just think about where Treysen Eaglestaff and Honor Huff were defensively when they came to WVU a year ago. It's a similar ballpark for Bizjack. Eaglestaff and Huff didn't turn out to be the defensive liabilities we all thought they might be.

Bizjack will have one year of eligibility remaining. He could have two years if the NCAA moves to a five years to play five seasons model.

West Virginia's updated 2026-27 roster

* - walk-on

PG: Miles Sadler, Amir Jenkins

SG: Finley Bizjack, Niyol Hauet*, MJ Feenane*

SF: N/A

PF: Javan Buchanan, Jackson Fields

C: Aliou Dioum, Abraham Oyeadier

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