Decision Time! Top 25 Recruit Set to Choose Between WVU, Five Others on Sunday
Here, in just a few days, West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge has an opportunity to change the future of Mountaineer basketball as the decision of 2026 four-star point guard Miles Sadler is set to be made.
Sadler will be announcing his decision on Sunday, according to college basketball recruiting insider Sam Kayser of League Ready. Others in the mix for the Ontario, Canada native include Maryland, Oklahoma, Tennessee, UCLA, and USC.
A couple of weeks ago, Sadler was in Morgantown for a visit, where he toured the facilities, watched practice, and took in the sights and environment at the football game against TCU. Beyond the 2026 class, Hodge hosted a pair of 2027 recruits that same weekend in guard Caleb Lundy and center Jaydn Jenkins, who are teammates at Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania.
Since his trip to WVU, many believe the Mountaineers are in a prime position to land his services, and if they do, he will be the highest-rated recruit to sign with West Virginia since Oscar Tshiebwe.
According to ESPN, Sadler is the 23rd-best prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and is considered a high four-star prospect.
If Sadler does pick the Mountaineers, Hodge will have a strong young nucleus to build with into the future, featuring current true freshman Amir Jenkins, DJ Thomas, and Jaden Forsythe, and fellow 2026 commits guard Kingston Whitty and center Aliou Dioum.
