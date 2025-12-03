Defensive Back Emory Snyder Adds Versatility to West Virginia's Secondary

Perhaps that one year spent in Norman, Oklahoma, was truly worth it for West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley. In that time, he was able to keep an eye on the talent inside the state, and fast forward to today, he has signed a Bixby, Oklahoma native, defensive back Emory Snyder, to come join him in Morgantown.

S Emory Snyder's Recruiting Profile

Height: 6'4" Weight: 205

Hometown: Bixby, OK

High School: Bixby

Other offers: Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois State, North Texas, Rice, Sam Houston, Tulsa, Washington State, Yale.

Scouting Report

A downhill football player who packs a punch when he delivers a hit. Plays the game in a physical manner, regardless of what position he's lined up at. A sure tackler in space who will undoubtedly help improve the Mountaineers' run defense, particularly in the second level. Played two ways, spending some time at receiver, and it shows with how well he plays the ball in flight. Over the past two seasons, Snyder has totaled 24 pass breakups and eight interceptions. A versatile chess piece that Zac Alley can move around in numerous personnel packages.

Projected Playing Time

Truly depends on where he ends up spending the majority of his time in practice this offseason. He can play either safety spot, corner, nickel, or even linebacker. Personally, I see him being a great fit at the Nickel/SAM position because he offers great size and has the speed to match up with slot receivers. At the end of the day, he's a football player, and guys who earn that label typically find their way on the field. Assuming he continues to develop at this current pace, it wouldn't be far-fetched to believe he'll be a multi-year starter and potential all-league player down the road.

