Done Deal! Four-Star OL Kevin Brown Announces Commitment to WVU on The Pat McAfee Show

A huge commitment for the Mountaineers' 2026 recruiting class.

Schuyler Callihan

Kevin Brown
Well, after weeks of anticipation, it finally happened! Class of 2026 offensive lineman Kevin Brown (6’5”, 270 lbs) of Harrisburg, PA, announced his commitment to West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon on the Pat McAfee Show.

Brown, who was recently committed to Penn State, also considered Alabama, Auburn, North Carolina, Ohio State, and several others. According to ESPN, Brown is the 78th-best recruit in the country and the 13th-rated offensive tackle.

This is a massive recruiting win for Rich Rodriguez, who is desperately looking to upgrade the offensive line heading into 2026. In most cases, true freshmen offensive linemen either redshirt or see very limited action, but there are a handful who are ready to step in from day one and make an impact, and Brown is certainly one of those players.

He’s an absolute mauler in the run game, constantly driving his feet and sending a defender several yards downfield, playing to the sound of the whistle. He comes from a run-first offense, which will allow him to fit in seamlessly in Rich Rod’s scheme. Brown moves extremely well laterally and can be a force as a puller.

His father, Tim, played for Rich Rod Rodriguez at West Virginia back in the early 2000s.

Brown becomes the fifth offensive lineman to commit to West Virginia in this recruiting class, joining Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, and Aidan Woods.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley

WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush

OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods

DL: Cameron Mallory

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer

CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone

S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016.

