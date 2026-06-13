Electrifying 2027 RB Khamoni Williams Commits to West Virginia

Rich Rodriguez may be out in Omaha, Nebraska, supporting the West Virginia baseball team, but he is still reeling in commits left and right. Friday evening, the Mountaineers picked up a verbal pledge from class of 2027 running back Khamoni Williams (5'11", 210 lbs) out of Southwind High School in Memphis, Tennessee.

The consensus three-star recruit picked the Mountaineers over offers from Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pitt, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin, and several others.

Williams popped onto the radar of colleges nationwide when he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark as a sophomore, finishing the 2024 campaign with 1,151 yards and 13 touchdowns on 125 carries, playing in just eight games. That's an average of 143.9 yards per game — insane stuff for a sophomore. This past season, Williams saw his overall numbers dip to 892 yards and seven touchdowns, but he had fewer opportunities, getting just 85 carries. He upped his per-carry average by 1.4 yards.

Williams becomes the third running back to commit to West Virginia in the 2027 class, joining Lee Prince Jr. and Bryian Duncan, who recently flipped from Kentucky.

The Scouting Report on Khamoni Williams

He's listed at 5'11", but looks to be 6'0" or maybe even 6'1". Good size and has the look of an every-down back already, let alone once he gets to Morgantown and bulks up. Super twitchy back that does a good job of remaining at top speed while changing direction. Once he gets out to the perimeter, he becomes very dangerous. Took a lot of snaps at quarterback in a Wildcat formation, oftentimes turning them into big gains. The vision is elite, so it's no wonder they had him playing that role as much as they did.

The running back room for 2027 is starting to get pretty crowded with an infusion of young talent, but Williams has just as good a chance of seeing the field early as any of them.

West Virginia's current 2027 recruiting class

QB Andre Phillip II, RB Bryian Duncan, RB Lee Prince Jr., RB Khamoni Williams, WR Brock Burrus, WR Carter Davis, WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, OL Ethan Lawson, DL Zai'Vion Meads, DL DaJour Webb, EDGE Trevoris Finley, EDGE Chris Wilson, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner, CB Zachary Gleason Jr.