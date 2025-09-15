Future WVU Lineman Ready to 'Run Through a Brick Wall' After Watching Backyard Brawl Win
The West Virginia fan base hasn’t had much to truly celebrate over the last several seasons. On Saturday, Rich Rodriguez took his team into battle at home in Morgantown, West Virginia. WVU got off to a solid start in an ugly rivalry game. Then they blew the lead, found themselves down 10 late in the game before pulling off an overtime win in thrilling fashion to beat Pitt 31-24.
For one day, for one night, Rich Rod gave the Mountaineer fan base something to be thankful for and excited about. While WVU walked away with a win to get to 2-1 on the 2025 season, they also picked up several other victories on Saturday.
2026 offensive lineman Camden Goforth, who is verbally committed to WVU, couldn’t contain his excitement. He took to his social media to share just how fired up the Backyard Brawl made him.
These types of games can go a long way in building momentum for a program. With the way the college football landscape is now set up, it’s important to take care of these moments when extra attention is on the program. In this case, WVU had a lot of additional eyeballs on them and put on a thrilling comeback win.
Goforth is likely one of many future Mountaineers who watched the game wishing they were already playing for WVU. He was one of a handful of commits on hand, in addition to the several 2027 recruits on hand who now have serious interest in the program.
Goforth is an exciting prospect who should have a bright future in Morgantown when the time comes. For Mountaineer fans, this win means more than just getting their second win of the 2025 college football season. It’s a moment of hope for a fan base desperate to get back to playing competitive football consistently.
WVU will look to follow up on this performance in Week 4 on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. The Jayhawks are 2-1 on the season, but it will not be an easy challenge for Rich Rod.
