Offensive Lineman Rhett Morris Could Be a Sneaky Good Addition for West Virginia

The offensive line rebuild continues for Jack Bicknell, who recently scooped up a signature from New Jersey product Rhett Morris.

OL Rhett Morris' Recruiting Profile

Height: 6'3" Weight: 305

Hometown: Ramsey, NJ

High School: Don Bosco Prep

Other offers: Army, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Kent State, Monmouth, Navy, Old Dominion, Pitt, Temple, UMass, UNLV, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest.

Scouting Report

Primarily a left guard, but can also snap and not experience a drop-off in performance. He's a move of people, which is exactly what Rich Rodriguez has been in search of over the past few months. Has a really good feel for the game, knowing what gaps defenders are going to try and shoot through and then sealing them off to allow the back to hit the hole for a healthy gain on the ground. Pass protection is something he's clearly worked on and has improved greatly in. Uses his hands well and strikes firmly, even when rocked back in pass pro.

Projected Playing Time

He comes from a well-coached program that's pumped out a ton of Division I players, so mentally, he'll be a little further along than your typical true freshman offensive lineman. Depending on what the Mountaineers do in the transfer portal this offseason and next, I could see him being in a battle for playing time by 2027. Possesses a tremendous football IQ, which will help him in the transition where he'll battle d-lineman who have more tricks in their bag. Early in his career, I would expect him to be a swing man at the guard spot who can provide some added depth at center. He may not be rated as highly as some of his fellow classmates, but there's a lot there to work with.

