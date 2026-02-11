Speedy Miami Athlete Locks West Virginia Into His Top List of Schools

West Virginia continues to make progress on the recruiting trail in the 2027 class during the dead period, making the top list of schools for Miami, Florida, athlete Kaden Howard (5'11", 160 lbs).

Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, and Pitt were the other six to make the cut, while all of the Group of Six schools who showed interest in him — Akron, Bowling Green, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Tulane, Western Kentucky, and Western Michigan. — have been excluded.

Howard has the ability to play both wide receiver and defensive back at the next level, but is primarily being recruited by WVU's inside receivers coach, Logan Bradley, and senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett, who has deep ties to South Florida.

The Mountaineers just offered Howard a couple of weeks ago, so it's still super early in the process to get a true read on where WVU sits among his top seven.

The scouting report on Howard

Very slippery as a receiver, can operate well in tight spaces. Getting the ball to him in space is a pretty good idea with how quickly he can turn the corner and throw it into next gear. He's not just an underneath option, though. He'll make defenses pay on the deep ball, getting past the second level in the blink of an eye, turning it into a foot race that he wins more often than not. Howard can also make some pretty special things happen as a kick returner or by handing the ball off to him. It's clear that he's someone who just needs the ball in his hands and he'll get the job done. Definitely has a "wow" factor to him. Because of how recruiting and roster construction have changed in recent years, he could be a candidate to play two ways at the next level, especially if he chooses West Virginia. Rich Rodriguez is very much open to having those types of guys on the roster if they can do it.

