1 Quarterback, 1 Running Back, & 1 Receiver in the 2027 Class WVU Fans Need to Know

Now that the 2026 signing class is officially behind us with the February signing period passing, our attention starts to slowly shift from that group and the transfer portal to the 2027 high school class.

West Virginia brought in a massive class last year and will likely have another large group coming in this time next year, just not quite as big.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll begin to introduce some recruits to you that you’ll want to keep your eyes on. Today, we’ll take a quick look at one quarterback, one running back, and a receiver.

QB Will Wood (Westwood, MA) | 6’2”, 220

Other offers: Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Delaware, East Carolina, Harvard, Penn, Rhode Island, Stanford, UConn, UMass, Yale.

Wood isn’t as dynamic a dual-threat as Jyron Hughley, whom WVU signed in the 2026 class, but he can definitely do damage on the ground. This past season, he rushed for 440 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 2,828 yards and 42 touchdowns to just one interception. He does plan to take a visit and is someone the staff is incredibly high on.

RB Armand Hill (West Mifflin, PA) | 5’8”, 170 lbs

Other offers: Akron, Bowling Green, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Pitt, UNLV.

This should be a familiar name to you, even if you don’t follow recruiting closely. Hill, a four-star talent, committed to the Mountaineers last May. At the end of January, he backed off on his pledge to reopen his recruitment. Much like fellow WPIAL WVU decommit Minikon Johnson, I fully expect West Virginia to remain in contact.

WR Javien Robinson (McKeesport, PA) | 6’2”, 190

Other offers: Akron, Florida State, Miami (FL), Miami (OH), Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, UConn, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin.

The big frame wide receiver was recently on campus for Junior Day and also received a visit from wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett. Although he is in a run-heavy offense that features the top running back in the country, Kemon Spell (Georgia commit), he is a critical part of their offense, and you can see his big-time potential flash on tape.

