Package Deal! West Virginia Lands Oklahoma Transfers Michael and Maliek Hawkins

West Virginia has added a pair of notable transfers from Oklahoma, landing brothers Michael Hawkins Jr. and Maliek Hawkins to bolster its roster. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Michael Hawkins Jr., a quarterback, made two appearances last season in a backup role behind starter John Mateer. He completed 15 of 27 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns and ran for an additional 58 yards and a touchdown on the year.

As a freshman, Hawkins saw action in seven games and earned four starts, throwing for 783 yards and two touchdowns while posting a 63.3 percent completion rate. He also added 204 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Hawkins made his first career start in a win against Auburn Tigers, completing 10 of 15 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 69 yards and an additional score on 14 carries. He later set a career high with 247 passing yards and two touchdowns and added 61 rushing yards in the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy Midshipmen.

A highly regarded recruit coming out of high school, Hawkins was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN, On3, and Rivals, while earning a three-star designation from 247Sports. Rivals ranked him as the No. 168 overall player in the nation and the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback, while ESPN listed him as the No. 7 dual-threat prospect. He was also ranked as the No. 18 overall quarterback by On3 and No. 35 by 247Sports. Hawkins was named a 2023 Elite 11 finalist and consistently ranked among the top prospects in the state of Texas by all major recruiting services.

Maliek Hawkins, a defensive back, made one appearance as a true freshman last season. Like his brother, he entered college as a highly touted recruit. Maliek was rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, and On3. Rivals ranked him as the No. 31 cornerback prospect in the country, while he was listed among the top 100 cornerbacks nationally by the other major recruiting services. He was also ranked as one of the top prospects in the state of Texas across all four outlets.

