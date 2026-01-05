West Virginia is Hosting Another UNLV Starting Defender for a Portal Visit

Over the weekend, West Virginia scooped up a commitment from UNLV linebacker Isaiah Patterson. Today, they will be hosting his teammate, defensive back Andrew Powdrell, for a visit.

Powdrell began his career at Montana State, where he earned Second Team All-Big Sky honors as a sophomore, tallying 41 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two tackles for loss. Following the 2024 campaign, he transferred to UNLV.

In 14 games with the Runnin' Rebels, Powdrell logged 63 tackles, five passes defended, and 1.5 tackles for loss. He was a little shaky in coverage at times, allowing 37 receptions on 58 targets for 456 yards and a touchdown. In his lone game against a Power Four team, UCLA, he finished with a PFF grade of 55.2 overall, 54.4 in pass coverage, and 62.5 against the run.

The Mountaineers have already added a pair of experienced players at the cornerback position in Rayshawn Reynolds Jr. and Da'Mun Allen, but will certainly continue to look for more help after losing their top three corners — Michael Coats Jr., Jason Chambers, and Jordan Scruggs — to graduation.

Powdrell will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

WR Prince Strachan, DL Will LeBlanc, LB Isaiah Patterson.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

