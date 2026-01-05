Promising Young Defensive Lineman Wilnerson Telemaque to Remain at West Virginia

Retention is going to be a huge key to West Virginia's success or lack thereof in this new era of college football.

The immediate focus from the fans is holding onto the top, proven players. But it's also about keeping the youngsters who maybe haven't seen the field yet or have limited action, yet will be a big piece moving forward, assuming they develop as expected.

Defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque (TELL-uh-MOCK) is among that group and will be staying put at West Virginia.

Run It Back pic.twitter.com/svjj4SmtlO — Wilnerson Telemaque (@__Iamwil) January 3, 2026

The talented freshman out of Miami Northwestern High School, yes, the program that was once led by NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, is opting to stick it out despite seeing just one snap this past season. Although he was recruited by the previous regime at WVU, he had a relationship with the current staff when they were at Jacksonville State, which surely helps the trust factor.

During his recruitment, West Virginia won a heated battle that featured Georgia Tech and Wisconsin. Telemaque also pulled in offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Georgia Southern, Illinois, Indiana, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Pitt, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UConn, Wake Forest, and several others.

When he first arrived at WVU, I thought there would be a chance that he would spend the majority of his time at the bandit position. That's still a possibility, but it appears defensive coordinator Zac Alley believes his best ball will come with his hand in the dirt as a defensive lineman, most likely at defensive end.

With Devin Grant and Eddie Kelly Jr. having graduated, West Virginia will be searching for a new starter there, as well as a solid No. 2 option. JUCO product Darius Wiley (Hutchinson Community College) is my projected starter at defensive end as of today, with Telemaque being in a battle with fellow redshirt freshmen Taylor Brown and Brandon Caesar behind him. Incoming freshmen Carter Kessler and KJ Gillespie will be a part of the mix as well, along with Texas Permian Basin transfer Will LeBlanc.

