West Virginia Has Expressed Interest in Cincinnati Transfer Running Back

As we hinted a few times here on the website, West Virginia is going to be looking for another running back in the transfer portal despite signing five during the early signing period. As confident as Rich Rodriguez and Co. are in that young bunch, they need more experience in the room, alongside JUCO product Martavious Boswell.

A name to keep a close eye on is former Cincinnati running back Evan Pryor (5'9", 195 lbs), who told West Virginia On SI that he has been in contact with WVU's new running back coach, Jay Boulware. A visit has not been scheduled as of Monday morning, but it is something the WVU staff is pushing for. Currently, Pryor is on a visit to Florida.

The Cornelius, North Carolina native began his career at Ohio State, where he spent two seasons. He picked the Buckeyes out of high school over offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and several others.

He saw extremely limited action in Columbus, carrying the ball just 40 times for 147 yards and a touchdown, but saw his role increase significantly over the last two years at Cincinnati. There, he combined for 940 yards and nine touchdowns on 132 carries, while hauling in 25 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns over the two seasons.

Pryor will have one year of eligibility remaining. Keep checking back to see when/if Pryor schedules a visit, along with all of the other transfer portal news.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

WR Prince Strachan, DL Will LeBlanc, LB Isaiah Patterson.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker.

