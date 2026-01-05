Ex-Kent State Defensive Back Locks in Visit with West Virginia

The West Virginia secondary is undergoing a complete makeover after losing several pieces to graduation and the transfer portal. The staff signed several players during the early signing period a month ago, but are far from finished.

Former Kent State defensive back Joel Cordoba (6'2", 190 lbs) is on their radar and will be taking a visit to WVU on January 7th.

As a true freshman this past season, Cordoba made 68 tackles while also accounting for 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup, and one QB hurry. He made a strong impression early on, registering seven tackles in a Week 2 matchup with eventual Big 12 champion, Texas Tech. His best performance of the year came against Bowling Green, where he notched 13 tackles, earning a PFF grade of 74.7 overall, 74.2 against the run, 75.8 tackling, and 68.3 in pass coverage.

West Virginia is looking for day one impact players, but also younger talent that they can develop. Cordoba falls into that bucket. He's got the potential to grow into a promising player at a higher level (Power Four), but needs more time and experience. It's very unlikely that he would be coming to WVU as a starter, considering what the Mountaineers have and what they will be adding.

Cordoba does offer positional flexibility, having played 255 snaps as a box safety and 254 snaps as a free safety. If needed, he could also play the nickel/sam spot as well. Has great length and size, which is what West Virginia is in search of.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining and still has a redshirt available to him.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

WR Prince Strachan, DL Will LeBlanc, LB Isaiah Patterson.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker.

