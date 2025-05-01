BREAKING: Running Back Kannon Katzer Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia and coach Rich Rodriguez have been active in the transfer portal trying to rebuild a roster and compete in year one. They have gained a commitment from Ferris State running back Kannon Katzer after his visit to WVU this week.
Katzer helped lead Ferris State to a D-II National Championship this past season as the team's starting running back. He played in 15 games this year and ran for a total of 1,128 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He averaged a very impressive 8.8 yards per carry throughout the season. His feature performance came in the national semifinals versus Slippery Rock, where he carried the ball 13 times for 165 yards and one touchdown.
He began his career as a walk-on at Washington State, where he saw action in one game in 2022. He then spent a season at Citrus College, where he played in 11 games and rushed for 975 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The West Virginia running back room includes returners Jahiem White, Diore Hubbard, and Clay Ash. They have also added two other running backs through the transfer portal in Tye Edwards and Jaylan Knighton.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining with the ability to get a year back from playing JUCO.
