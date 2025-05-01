West Virginia Hoping to Make Major Portal Splash with LSU Transfer Guard
It's been a little while since West Virginia has picked up a commitment out of the transfer portal, but that "drought" will soon come to an end.
One player the Mountaineers are hoping to land is former LSU guard and top-50 recruit Curtis Gaines III. According to Sam Kayser of 24/7 High School Hoops, West Virginia has been in contact with the freshman guard, along with BYU, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Memphis, Miami, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, USC, Villanova, Wake Forest, and a few others.
In 32 games (12 starts) this past season, Gaines averaged 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.5 steals per game. Offensively, it was not a good year for him as Gaines shot a measly 26% from the floor and 24% from three-point range. The skillset is there, however. As a senior at Montverde Academy, he shot 44% from the field and 41% from three and helped lead his team to an unblemished mark.
Gaines picked LSU over Florida, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Memphis, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, St. John’s, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UConn, Villanova, Xavier, and many more.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
West Virginia's current roster breakdown
Guards: Jasper Floyd, Honor Huff
Forwards: Treysen Eaglestaff, Jackson Fields, Brenen Lorient, DJ Thomas
Centers: Harlan Obioha
