Projecting West Virginia's 2025 NFL Draft Class
Zach Frazier was the lone West Virginia Mountaineer drafted in this year's draft, but next spring there could be a handful of players that hear their name called.
OT Wyatt Milum
Milum is one of the best offensive tackles in the country, but this is a pretty deep class at the position. I'd say right now he's a late 2nd/early third rounder, but he could certainly play his way up into Zach Frazier range with another strong campaign.
Draft projection: 2nd round.
DL Sean Martin
Martin had a bit of a disappointing season from a pass rushing standpoint, registering just one sack in 2023, but he still managed to be productive with 27 tackles and five tackles for loss. If the sack total goes up a few ticks and he's applying pressure on a more consistent basis, he'll be a mid-round pick.
Draft projection: 4th round.
S Aubrey Burks
Burks has more in the tank than he showed last season and a part of that was due to the injury he sustained at TCU. It took him a while to get back to playing at the level everyone expects him to, but he's still one of the top defensive backs in the Big 12 and he'll prove that in 2024.
Draft projection: 4th round.
TE Kole Taylor
Taylor is as good as it gets in the passing game. But for him to rise in the eyes of NFL scouts, he has to become more of a complete tight end aka developing into a quality blocker. As things stand now, I've got him as a day three pick, but I fully anticipate that to change by season's end.
Draft projection: 5th round.
Most likely to land deals as UDFAs
QB Garrett Greene, C Brandon Yates, DL Fatorma Mulbah, CB Garnett Hollis Jr.
Greene is in line for another big year as the Mountaineer quarterback but he has a ton to improve on before he can become a draftable player. Even once he irons out his touch and underneath accuracy, his size is going to be a big knock against him. I don't doubt the kid has what it takes to make a roster at the next level. but he must make massive strides in the passing game to have a chance.
Brandon Yates has played virtually every position along the offensive line and that alone will be attractive to teams who are looking to fill out their rookie minicamp roster.
Mulbah is a big body that could anchor the middle of the WVU defense in 2024 and play his way into being a draftable player. Of this group, he's the most likely to go from an undrafted free agent to a draft pick.
Hollis' length and size give him a chance to get onto a roster, but he's got to be more active around the ball.
Others likely projected to be UDFAs
OL Nick Malone, DL T.J. Jackson, DL Edward Vesterinen, LB Tyrin Bradley, LB Ty French.
