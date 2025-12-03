Signing Day Surprise! West Virginia Lands Highly Coveted 4-Star Athlete Matt Sieg

How about that?!? The West Virginia Mountaineers have pulled a stunner on the first day of the early signing period, flipping the commitment of four-star athlete Matt Sieg. Virginia Tech was viewed as a favorite due to his relationship with James Franklin, and Pitt made a big-time push to keep the big-time talent home.

ATH Matt Sieg's Recruiting Profile

Follow him on X: @matt_sieg

Height: 6'0" Weight: 180

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

High School: Fort Cherry

Other offers: Akron, Alabama, Buffalo, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Stanford, Syracuse, Temple, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin.

Scouting Report

Sieg projects to play safety primarily at the next level, but is such a dynamic athlete that he could end up playing both ways. During his high school career, he played two years and some change at quarterback while also playing running back and wide receiver. He's an explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands, and if he were to play on offense for the Mountaineers, it would most likely be at running back or wide receiver. He has great hands and can make some big things happen after the catch. To highlight how dominant a high school player he was, here's what he did. At quarterback, he threw for 3,176 yards and 39 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. He also racked up 5,823 rushing yards and 98 touchdowns.

Projected Playing Time

Right away. As previously mentioned, it remains to be seen where he'll spend the majority of his time, although I believe it will be at safety. There he would definitely see the field from day one, but don't be surprised if he does play both ways. Rich Rodriguez used that in his recruiting pitch for a number of recruits, including Sieg.

