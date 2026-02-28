WVU is in Prime Position for Massive 2027 Pittsburgh-Area Defensive Lineman

The previous coaching staff at West Virginia did an okay job of recruiting Western Pennsylvania, but it's clear early on that Rich Rodriguez and his assistants are determined to establish a serious presence there, as they should.

Class of 2027 defensive lineman DaJour Webb (6'3", 330 lbs) of Pine Richland has been in constant contact with the WVU staff and recently scheduled his official visit to Morgantown. He'll be on campus June 5th-7th.

"My relationship with the coaching staff is really good, especially with Coach (Willie) Green," he told West Virginia On SI. "I mean, he cares about me more as a person than as a football player, so I built a very special bond with him."

At the moment, schools like James Madison, Eastern Michigan, and Miami (Ohio) are recruiting him the hardest, but more competition for West Virginia will be on the way as he enters his senior year. He also holds offers from Akron, Howard, Kent State, and Youngstown State. Thanks to the work of defensive line coach Willie Green, WVU is sitting front and center of his recruitment as of today.

"West Virginia is definitely a program that has produced a lot of PA kids," he explained. "I think they’re definitely my top school right now."

Don't get caught up in the offers. Remember, no one was in on Jahiem White until West Virginia got involved, and he turned out to be a pretty solid Big 12 player.

As a junior, Webb recorded 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He is a WPIAL champion, a First Team All-Conference selection, and a First Team All-State defensive lineman. He's one of the best defensive linemen in the Pittsburgh area and is a part of a winning culture. The fact that WVU is pursuing him so heavily this early in the process should give them a slight advantage, even when other Power Four schools start calling and expressing serious interest in Webb.

