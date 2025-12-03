Star JUCO Running Back Martavious Boswell Signs with West Virginia

West Virginia's running back room just got a little deeper. Junior college running back Martavious Boswell has officially signed to join the program.

RB Martavious Boswell Recruiting Profile

Height: 5'10" Weight: 170

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

School: Copiah-Lincoln C.C.

Other offers: Arkansas State, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, Mississippi State, Missouri State, New Mexico State, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Toledo, Troy, Tulsa, UTEP, UTSA, Washington State, Western Michigan.

Scouting Report

Explosive runner that looks like he's shot out of a cannon on the majority of his carries. Rich Rodriguez made it very clear throughout the season that he would recruit more speed, and yeah, Boswell checks that box ten times over. When working in tight spaces, he does a good job of being patient, setting up his blocks, and then bursting through the running lane to either move the chains or put the ball in the end zone. And oh yeah, his juke and spin moves are deadly. If you flip his film on, you'll see a bunch of jukes in the open field, but on one spin, he had made a defender fall so hard it looked like he hurt his back. According to his 40-time of 4.32, he's stepping into Morgantown as the fastest back on the roster, at least when you put his times up with the backs on the 2025 roster.

Projected Playing Time

I wouldn't be surprised if the Mountaineers added another back in the transfer portal, but regardless, I can see Boswell being the second name on the depth chart entering the 2026 season behind only Jahiem White. He has big play potential every time he touches it, and can help generate more explosive plays out of the backfield, even if things aren't blocked up perfectly.

