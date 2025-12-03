Super Speedy Running Back SirPaul Cheeks Signs with West Virginia

One of the best names in all of high school football is making his way to Morgantown. Moments ago, class of 2026 running back SirPaul Cheeks officially signed with West Virginia.

RB SirPaul Cheeks' Recruiting Profile

Follow him on X: @SirpaulCheeks

Height: 5'9" Weight: 190

Hometown: Richmond, VA

High School: Varina

Other offers: Appalachian State, Ball State, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, East Carolina, Kentucky, Liberty, Minnesota, Old Dominion, Pitt, South Florida, Temple, UConn, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest.

Scouting Report

I'm not comparing him directly to Noel Devine, but he has a very similar running style and burst that Noel had. He has the ability to throw it into high gear at any moment and truly leave defenders in the dust. Big play after big play after big play. It's no wonder the young man averaged over a first down per carry. Every time he touches the ball, it's more than likely to result in a first down or touchdown. I am interested to see how well he can handle the physicality in between the tackles at the next level, since there's not much of it on his tape. He does run hard enough that I don't believe it will be much of a problem, if one at all. Blazing speed, terrific hands, and super shifty = high ceiling.

Projected Playing Time

Cheeks suffered a season-ending ACL injury, bringing his senior campaign to an abrupt end. He informed me back in mid-October that he was looking to have around an eight-month recovery, which would put him close to fully healed in June. Those timelines vary, of course, especially when you're talking about a significant injury like that, so it's really hard to peg when he could see the field and hold a legitimate role in the offense. By year two, I'd fully expect him to have a role and be the home run hitter for the Mountaineers.

