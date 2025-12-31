West Virginia Signees React to the Hiring of Offensive Line Coach Rick Trickett

Landing 77-year-old offensive line coach Rick Trickett was a massive get for West Virginia. Yes, he may look to retire soon, but in this day and age, it's all about improving your team on a yearly basis. And by hiring Trickett, West Virginia got a whole lot better for the 2026 season.

Shortly after the hire was made official, I reached out to a couple of the incoming freshmen offensive linemen who will be enrolling early and working alongside the coaching legend here within a matter of days.

Here's what they had to say about the hire.

Camden Goforth

"Coach Trickett is a legend. I can see the amount of excitement in the fans getting him back in Morgantown. Just listening to him talk and hearing players describe him, I know I’m going to get the best coaching on technique and consistency I can get. He’s going to push us to get the best out of us. I’m excited to get to meet him and get started."

Rhett Morris

"I'm really excited to have the opportunity to learn from Coach Trickett. Coach Trickett has an impressive resume and has developed a great deal of great players that have had great college careers, and there have been a bunch that have gone to the next level. I also like what he looks for in his players, including needing to be tough, smart, have a relentless work ethic, be a good teammate, and have athletic ability. Looking forward to getting to WVU on the 10th."

Trickett will have one heck of a freshman class to work with as these two will be joined by four-star recruit Kevin Brown, Jonas Muya, Lamarcus Dillard, and Aidan Woods. Normally, you'd probably see one, maybe two offensive linemen pan out in each class, but I'll hammer the over on that with this bunch. Goforth and Morris are going to have a chance to compete for a starting spot fairly early in their respective careers, and Brown is likely a day-one starter. Landing a bunch of talented youngsters and arguably the best coach in the business is one hell of a reset.

