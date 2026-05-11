The "QB Tech" Believes Rich Rod 'Just Got His Next Pat White'

Over the last 17 months, Rich Rodriguez has completely transformed the West Virginia quarterback room, landing several talented dual-threats who hope to one day be "the guy" and run his offense. In the 2026 class, the Mountaineers took a pair of QBs in Jyron Hughley and Wyatt Brown, and then brought in Oklahoma transfer Mike Hawkins Jr., who is proving to be said guy for the present.

Predicting which of the youngsters will be the answer in the future is difficult, considering Hughley only has 15 practices under his belt, Brown is a summer enrollee, and their newest commit in the 2027 class, Andre Phillip II, still has quite a while before he arrives on campus.

But of the three, Phillip may be the most dangerous with his legs. He is an entertainment factory with the ball in space. Whether it's shaking someone out of their boots or just flat-out outrunning defenders, his ability to create big-time plays is special.

The "QB Tech" J.P. Tillman, who is a private quarterback coach based out of Houston, Texas, is a big believer in Phillip's future.

"Coach Rodriguez just got his next Pat White!! Congrats, Dre," he posted on X. "You are about to be one of the most explosive QBs in college football!! Just ask Khalil Tate and Denard Robinson!!! Great choice of school and staff. Now keep grinding so we can take it over!"

The initial reaction by most, I assume, is to roll your eyes when reading something like, "The next Pat White," but Tillman knows what he's talking about and recognizes next-level talent. Tillman played college ball at Missouri and Grambling State and trained former Florida/current Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway, former Texas QB Trey Owens, and 2027 four-star Texas Tech commit Kavian Bryant.

Of course, reaching the status of Pat White seems unlikely for just about any quarterback, but becoming the next star QB for Rich Rod at WVU is more of what he was going for and it's certainly possible as long as he has the proper time to develop.

Throwing the ball is not a weakness of his by any means, but it is something he will need to become more advanced with when he reaches Morgantown. Right now, he's asked to run the ball a lot, so going through progressions, recognizing coverages (and blitzes) will be a key part of his development when he reaches campus.